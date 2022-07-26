Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.36 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. 47,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,740. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

