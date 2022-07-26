Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 97,731 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 687.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,731 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $460,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 314,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,723. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

