Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.81. 80,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

