Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 28,942 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,942 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 19,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 659,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,008,544. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

