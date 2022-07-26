Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $98,192,000 after buying an additional 277,766 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 62,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 72,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 205,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

