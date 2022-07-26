PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

