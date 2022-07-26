Public Index Network Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $289,564.12 and approximately $35.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

