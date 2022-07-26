Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $323.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

