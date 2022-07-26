Pundi X[new] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017444 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031687 BTC.
About Pundi X[new]
Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.
Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.
