Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 189,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 648,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$25.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

