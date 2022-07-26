Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $344.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.21 and a 200 day moving average of $348.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.