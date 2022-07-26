QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.81 Million

QASH (QASH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $15.81 million and $57,086.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,914.15 or 0.99984310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003497 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.