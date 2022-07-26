QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,500. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

