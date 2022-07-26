Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $8,390.42 and approximately $18.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031687 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

