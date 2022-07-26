Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $8,390.42 and approximately $18.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017444 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031687 BTC.
Quantis Network Coin Profile
Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.
