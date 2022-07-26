Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.38. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

