Rally Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $121.40 million and $1.57 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,075,583,080 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.