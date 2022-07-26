Ralph Findlay Purchases 12,721 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,886.69).

C&C Group Price Performance

LON CCR traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 193.50 ($2.33). The stock had a trading volume of 841,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £760.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,457.50. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.47) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Articles

