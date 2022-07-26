Raydium Market Capitalization Reaches $92.21 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003593 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $92.21 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 123,314,688 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

