Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.