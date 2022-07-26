Raze Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63,479.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $840,270.58 and $63,479.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

