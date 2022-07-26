Reach plc (LON:RCH) to Issue GBX 2.88 Dividend

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Reach Stock Down 28.5 %

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,700.00. Reach has a one year low of GBX 82.25 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.18).

Insider Activity

In other Reach news, insider Jim Mullen purchased 80,527 shares of Reach stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £99,048.21 ($119,335.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Reach

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Reach from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 107 ($1.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

