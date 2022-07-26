Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a “market perform” rating.

7/11/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/11/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $3.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 390,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

