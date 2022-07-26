RedFOX Labs [old] Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded flat against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,118.20 or 0.99998886 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006292 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003590 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About RedFOX Labs [old]
RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.
