RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Shares Down 2.2%

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.22). Approximately 76,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.25).

RedstoneConnect Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.25.

About RedstoneConnect

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

