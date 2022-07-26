Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 225.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

REGN stock opened at $587.28 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

