Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up about 3.1% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 109,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

