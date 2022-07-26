Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 783,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.