Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.
TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $666,145 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
