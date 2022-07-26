Reston Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,808,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,561. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65.

