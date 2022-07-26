Reston Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. 9,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,996. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.
