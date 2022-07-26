Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,076 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 19.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,827 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,792,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.