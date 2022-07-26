Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.10

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 32385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.72.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.