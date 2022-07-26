Richard W. Fisher Sells 7,439 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:THC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,478. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.