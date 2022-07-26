Richard W. Fisher Sells 7,439 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:THC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,478. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
