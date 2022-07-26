Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded up C$1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.11 million and a PE ratio of 508.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.15. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$41.46 and a 1 year high of C$66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
