Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded up C$1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.11 million and a PE ratio of 508.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.15. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$41.46 and a 1 year high of C$66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

