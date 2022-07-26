Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Ring Energy Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of REI opened at $2.60 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

