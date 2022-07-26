ROAD (ROAD) Hits Market Cap of $40,921.42

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. ROAD has a market cap of $40,921.42 and $14,534.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

