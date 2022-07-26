Rollins Financial Acquires 481 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. 3,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,363. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

