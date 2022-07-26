Rollins Financial Buys 8,130 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rollins Financial increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,839. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

