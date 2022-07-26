Rollins Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rollins Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,938 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rollins Financial owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.