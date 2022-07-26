Rollins Financial Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

