Rollins Financial Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rollins Financial grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 14,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

