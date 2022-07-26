Rollins Financial Has $550,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rollins Financial lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NYSE:O traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,084. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

