Rollins Financial Makes New $262,000 Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. 217,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

