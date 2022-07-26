Rollins Financial Purchases 1,135 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 15.4% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,902,932. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.90.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.