Rollins Financial Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,229 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 3.0% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rollins Financial owned about 0.21% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QLD traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,405. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.