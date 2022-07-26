Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.66.

NYSE ROP opened at $413.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

