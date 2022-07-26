Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $545.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $412.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

