Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

DHR stock opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.61. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

