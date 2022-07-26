Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

