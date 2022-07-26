Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.12.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

